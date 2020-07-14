Tax office employee Cindy Hernandez' strong showing during early voting sealed her victory Tuesday night during the GOP primary runoff election.
Overall, Hernandez, a tax office clerk, captured 2,243 votes to challenger Sarah Hudgins' 1,125. With no Democratic challenger on the ticket for the November General Election, Hernandez is set to take the oath of office in January.
A total of 3,374 votes were cast on the single issue GOP ticket with the vast majority cast during the early voting period. Ballots during that period assured Hernandez' victory with Republican voters giving her 1,668 votes to Hudgins' 700.
That strong margin ensured Hernandez' victory.
In Democratic balloting, Wharton County voters said they'd like to see Mary "MJ" Hegar serve as U.S. senator rather than Royce West. Local voters cast 365 ballots for Hegar in comparison to 326 for West. Full results of this statewide ballot were unavailable by press time.
On the question of which Democrat should get the nomination for railroad commissioner, locals cast 348 votes for Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo and 333 for Chrysta Castaneda. This race is also a statewide ballot with results unavailable as of press time.
Look for continuing coverage of this issue on line if needed and in the upcoming Saturday edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
