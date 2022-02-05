The arctic blast’s final freeze tonight should end three days of minor highway crashes as roadways and bridges froze despite multiple sandings from state and local authorities.
“We had no major issues with the city roadways but the freeway was a different story,” El Campo Emergency Management Director Jimmy George Jr. said Friday.
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department responded to three crashes and one false alarm overnight Thursday, all on overpasses in the city limits.
“TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) was on scene quickly, but their pre-treatment did not work out well. The fire department, EMS and ECPD were making these calls starting at 6:11 p.m. (Thursday) and the fire department all left the station at 10:41 p.m. Thankfully, no first responders and civilians were injured severely and no EMS transports to the hospitals,” George said.
The first wreck was reported on the U.S. 59 Ricebelt bridge on the west side of El Campo followed by two on the U.S. 59 overpass at FM 960.
A collision on the FM 960 overpass Thursday night kept emergency responders out about two hours working in wind chills near single digits.
“Now we have the cold weather, no issues at this time. All the fire, EMS and police officers did an outstanding job in these bad conditions,” George said Friday.
All county school districts issued notices closure notices Thursday afternoon. Wharton County offices closed Friday as well.
As the sun rose Friday morning, El Campo awoke to a brisk wind making the 24-degree temperature feel like 9 degrees, the same temperature used to keep large Christmas-time ice displays solid.
City of El Campo public works crews remained on standby throughout the period. “We’re always ready just in case,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said, adding the city had spreaders for sand ready to go before the first blasts Thursday. “We had plenty of forewarning. We’ve got everything covered that needs to be covered. Very little needs to be done, but nerves are raw from last year (when Winter Storm Uri put the area into a pipe-bursting deep freeze and blackout for almost a week.”
ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, estimated the peak state power demand Friday to hit 74,000 megawatts, but expected no major system failures. During Winter Storm Uri last year, demand hit in the 69,000 megawatt range when the grid failed.
Friday morning neither AEP nor Wharton County Electric Cooperative reported no outages in Wharton County. Centerpoint Energy reported less than five people without power north of Wharton and a similar situation in Kendleton.
“Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. This is not going to be like February 2021, but it is still dangerous cold,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
Authorities urged people to stay home unless travel was absolutely necessary with Friday’s high temperature only rising above freezing for five hours.
Although brief, that temperature reprieve was enough to help keep the disasters Winter Storm Uri wrought at bay, however. This time the lights stayed on in Wharton County and heating systems blasted out comforting air.
No major power outages were reported as of press time Friday.
As the sun rose Friday, Wharton County roadways were reported to be open with the nearest shutdowns on Hwy. 71 in Garwood and on U.S. 90-A in Eagle Lake. North of I-10, west of I-45, and north of I-20 in Tyler hundreds, if not thousands of bridges and roadways were iced over making travel treacherous if not impossible due to winter weather conditions.
Today, Wharton County temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by 9 a.m. and not go back below until after midnight. Sunday should be in the mid-30s by 8 a.m.
Next week should be highs in the 50s or 60s with lows slightly above freezing.
