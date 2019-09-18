The city’s junk vehicle ordinance is now being enforced, a recently updated law which has actually been on the books for decades.
But now, City Planning Official Jai McBride told the newspaper, the effort is a proactive one, targeting blight as a tool in the current beautification effort.
A junk vehicle, by city definition, is one that is not be properly registered, wrecked or partially dismantled and/or non operational for 72 hours on public property or 30 days on private property.
Boats, trailers and aircraft are included in the ordinance along with the standard car or truck. The key, officials say, is whether they are within view from a public street, alley or other property.
Those behind privacy fences or inside garages or other buildings are exempt. Tarps, however, are not considered appropriate screening.
The public can expect action, McBride said.
“The city will definitely be proactive in enforcing this ordinance, however complaints from the citizens will take priority,” McBride said. “One day a week will be specifically dedicated toward junk vehicle enforcement.”
With a guarantee of anonymity, citizens can report junk vehicles to the City Inspections Department by a call 979-541-5020, fax, email or in person at City Hall, 315 E. Jackson.
When not working on complaints, city code enforcement officers will conduct sweeps of El Campo one quadrant at a time.
“On each of these enforcement days, the code official will focus on one quadrant at a time. However, it’s important to note that citywide enforcement can occur at any time,” McBride said. “If other code violations are identified during the time of inspection all violations will be cited.”
The property owner must be able to show a vehicle is not junk under the city definition.
“One option would be to show that the vehicle has current license plates and registrations,” McBride said, adding the vehicle must be road ready if on private property for more than 30 days.
