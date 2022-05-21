Field trip frolic halts LHS group from marching

A handful of Louise High School’s 29 seniors didn’t walk across the stage during Friday’s graduation ceremony.
An incident at last weekend’s overnight Louise Senior trip to the Kalahari water park in Round Rock prompted school officials to stop students involved from participating in the graduation ceremony.
“It’s an extremely small group of students. The vast majority of students did exactly as requested. We want to celebrate kids that do right and make good decisions. I hesitate to call it a mistake, it was a choice. If you do something, own it and try to move forward. It’s horrible to have to make these kinds of decisions, but we have expectations and rules,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said Friday, adding “This has happened before, it’s been a couple years.”
Not all Louise ISD parents agree with the school’s decision.
“Kids are going to make mistakes, but taking away what they’ve worked for 12 years is cruel, I can’t see depriving students of that. I’ve decided that I’m going to run for the school board to make sure this punishment isn’t going to be used again. A different type of punishment is more appropriate, I just want these kids to walk,” parent Gary Yackel told the Leader-News. Yackel has children who attend Louise ISD, however, he did not have a child involved in the incident.
The incident reportedly involved violations of school district policies. There were no injuries and no additional authorities were called.
(0) comments
