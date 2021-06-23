The highly decomposed body of a teenage girl found off CR 225 near Hungerford Friday have Wharton County law enforcers asking the public to help identify her while they work to determine how and when she died.
The Fort Bend County Medical Examiners Office conducted an autopsy Saturday, but no information had been released as of press time on whether the girl, believed to be between 14 to 17 years old, died as a result of malicious intent.
“We’re treating it as a homicide as we always do in cases like this, but we’re waiting on autopsy results. That’s going to take a while,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Tuesday.
The sheriff said she “had dark brown to black hair that was shoulder to upper back in length ... There were no identifiers on her.” The race of the victim could not be immediately determined.
Items found with the body may yield clues, he said. These included three pieces of jewelry and a t-shirt with “Stich” from Disney’s Lilo and Stich, with the word “OHANA” in blue below the image.
“The victim was wearing shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts. The victim was also wearing a lightweight jacket with the brand name of, ‘Love Tree.’” Srubar said.
Law enforcers request that anyone with information about the crime contact Sgt. Rodriguez with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-532-1550.
“There are no missing persons cases in Wharton County,” Srubar said.
The body, Srubar said, was found on private pasture land two to three miles south of the CR 216 intersection with CR 225 in “a secluded area” at about 10 a.m. Friday, June 18.
“An individual was on he property cleaning brush, cleaning grass,” he added. “She was 15 to 20 yards away from a ditch.”
Deputies processed the scene calling in help from the Texas Rangers before transporting the body to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. An assortment of test results are still pending.
“Our ultimate goal is that we want to find out her identity and give the family some closure,” Srubar said.
