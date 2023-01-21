Land for a new Avenue F wellhead and officially calling the May 6 election top talks when El Campo City Council meets Monday.
The city has determined it needs an additional 0.234 acres to replace the aging water well. Council will be asked to approve the $11,000 purchase of a rectangular strip just south of Prosperity Bank.
The city staff reported previously that the 1949 well is in critical condition and could fail within the next year and a half.
The last El Campo city well was drilled in 1980 for the Monseratte plant.
Filing is already under way for the district election (see related story), but formal council action is still required.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
Also on the Monday agenda is the renewal of a ag land development agreement for land with Bradley and Crystal Bacak and reimbursing developer William Key for infrastructure work in Clover Court, just east of the Tres Palacios, opposite the site of the pending Creekside Apartments. Staff recommends $12,054 in reimbursements per lot.
Last meeting council rejected a request to delay issuing a natural gas drilling permit made by former mayor Paul Soechting who was concerned about damage to his hayfield. This week the city received immediate Soechting’s resignation from the Board of Adjustment where he had served since 1996.
Monday council will be asked to appoint a replacement.
