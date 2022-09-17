Keeping our smallest residents safe is getting a little easier with a safety seat check next Thursday.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a Car Seat Check-Up Event at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday Sept. 22 to commemorate National Child Passenger Safety Week.
“It’s a drive up event for car seats. If people want to check if their seats are expired, if they’ve been recalled or if they’re set up correctly. If people come with their kids, we can tell if their car seat is right for their child. If it’s not, we can issue them a new one,” DHHS Public Health Nurse Kim Sodek said, adding “We have 30-40 car seats for parents in case they need their’s replaced, it’s first-come first-served.”
Technicians from the DHHS will be there to help parents select safety seats for the correct height and weight for their children as well as instructing parents on proper car seat instillation.
“We’re looking to see if it’s installed correctly, either the seatbelt or latch system. If it’s a rear facing seat the angle is correct and are the children strapped in correctly,” Sodek said.
Almost half of all car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Child car seats are absolutely the best investment a parent can make for their child. The seats have proven time and time again, if it is the correct seat for the child and it is properly installed, it will save the child’s life. Parents need to make sure the seat is the correct one for their child by looking at the weight, height and Texas laws regarding child car seat requirements,” Biskup said.
Appropriate car seat use cuts the risk of children suffering an injury in a car accident by between 70 and 80 percent as compared to just seatbelt use.
The NHTSA recommends rear facing car seats for toddlers and, once the child has outgrown them, front facing seats until around age five.
Texas law requires children under eight, unless they’re over 4’9”, be secured in a safety seat of some kind, enforced by a ticket of up to $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.