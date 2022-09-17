Thank You For Being A Friend

Officer Jeff Pfiel checks the five-point harness on a toddler seat. Regular inspections and replacement of child safety seats helps to ensure smaller passengers stay safe in case of a car accident.

Keeping our smallest residents safe is getting a little easier with a safety seat check next Thursday.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a Car Seat Check-Up Event at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday Sept. 22 to commemorate National Child Passenger Safety Week.

