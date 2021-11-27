El Campo junior running back Rueben Owens II has been named a Mr. Texas Football Semifinalist.
Owens is one of 25 athletes in the state still in the running for the final honor. The Ricebird junior running back has the most touchdowns and rushing yards, according to Maxpreps.com, and has the fourth-most touchdowns in the nation.
In his junior season, Owens has rushed for 2,787 yards, averaging more than a first down every carry.
Bellville running back Richard Reese, who played Wharton earlier this season, is also a semifinalist. Reese this season has 2,174 rushing yards.
At the end of the football season, the list of 25 will be narrowed to 10 finalists. The winner will be announced before the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 4., 2022.
Past winners of this award include Kyler Murray (two-time winner Allen HS), Johnny Manziel (Kerrville Tivy HS) and Johnathan Gray (Aledo HS).
