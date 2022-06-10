Electric costs rising, power supply stable

With a heatwave baking everything from Mexico through Central Texas, keeping cool is a top priority for Wharton County residents.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas reports that the highest demand for power occurs around 6 p.m. each day, with demand topping out at 73,500 megawatts and supply at between 76,500 and 79,000 MW. A best case scenario of almost 6,000 MW of excess and a worst case scenario of 3,500 MW excess.
ERCOT advised Texans to avoid large appliance usage, including raising AC settings to 78 in mid-May, but has now issued any warning for the current heatwave. The May warning was triggered by six power generators going offline and the loss of almost 3,000 MW of power.
The South Texas Energy Co-Op, which covers the southern half of Wharton County reports. “The hot weather has also impacted the electric grid. Just last Friday, May 13, a shortage of available generating capacity pushed prices above $2,500 MW/h across the state,” STEC General Manager Mike Kezar said.
The area is already troublingly dry. At this time last year, only 30 percent of the state was experiencing some stage of drought, this year that number sits at almost 86 percent of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Older residents are particularly susceptible to heatwaves, as such AARP recommends a few low cost weatherization options to keep energy costs low including; regular maintenance on AC and heating systems, filling cracks around doors and windows and replacing older appliances with energy efficient models.
“Too often, older Texans must choose between paying their utility bill and paying for their prescriptions. The summer weather – not unlike the winter heating season – is going to be a challenge,” AARP Texas Director Tina Tran said, adding “With humidity and temperatures escalating, no one should have to worry about how to stay cool this summer.”
