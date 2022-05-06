Balloting still low, Election Day approaches

Less than 6 percent of Wharton County’s registered voters had cast ballots in May 7 elections when early polling sites opened for the last time Tuesday.
A statewide referendum to potentially lower homeowner taxes is on the ballot along with bond issues for the City of El Campo, Louise ISD and Wharton ISD depending on where a voter lives. El Campo city offices including a decision on who will be the next mayor is up for consideration as well along with a county wide vote on Wharton County Junior College representatives.
“Well, it did pick up some,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Tuesday.
On Monday, an average of 12 voters per hour arrived at the El Campo early poll while in Wharton Monday’s 12-hour average was nine. In East Bernard, just 21 people voted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.
Richter encouraged registered voters to cast their ballots. “Don’t complain later when something comes and you didn’t want it to, you should have gotten out there to vote.”
A $17 million bond proposal and a possible 30-cent per $100 in taxable property rate hike has thus far failed to rouse the interest of voters in Louise ISD. When polls opened on Tuesday, just 5.6 percent of registered voters in the district had cast ballots.
“In East Bernard, I wasn’t expecting a high turn out. There’s nothing (local) on the ballot (aside from WCJC posts),” Richter said.
Overall, 1,138 people had cast ballots at early polls as of Tuesday morning, the final day of early voting. Of those, 113 votes were cast in East Bernard, 537 at the El Campo poll and 488 in Wharton.
In El Campo, four people are running for three at-large council posts with the top three vote-getters taking office. The first place finisher will become mayor for the next two years and the second place finisher the mayor pro tem.
A $1.725 million fire truck bond request goes before El Campo city voters in May along with two proposed City Charter amendments, one of which would require public hearings for any utility rate increase to take place.
Early voting ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Look to the Saturday edition of the Leader-News for final tallies.
Election Day balloting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Polling locations will be open at the El Campo Library – Mayors room, 200 W. Church; the Justice of the Peace 3 Courtroom 340 W. North in Louise; the Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
