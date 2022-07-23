Common wisdom is that Texas droughts are broken by hurricanes, but the high pressure dome over the state might dampen those hopes more than Wharton County fields and flowers.
La Nina systems traditionally mean poor rainfall and strong hurricanes and this year is likely no different.
This year’s storm forecast predicts between 14-21 named storms, winds above 39 mph, six to 10 hurricanes, winds above 74 mph, and three to six hurricanes above category three, winds above 111 mph. Previous 30-year averages were 14, seven and three respectively as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Whether those storms will affect Wharton County is another story, though. The hot dry dome offers resistance to storms encroaching into Texas airspace, provided it doesn’t drift into the southwest U.S.
“However, the heat dome does cause a very dry and stable atmosphere across Texas, and that could weaken or diminish any storms that happen to move into the state ... The location of the heat dome may have some impact on whether potential storms move toward or away from Texas. Forecasts call for the center of the heat to shift away from Texas and toward the Four Corners region in August,” Lower Colorado River Authority Chief Meteorologist Bob Rose said.
The last major drought in 2011, was caused by one of the strongest La Nina events, according to Texas A&M University. The drought held out through the 2011 hurricane season and didn’t start letting go of the county until the beginning of 2012.
While the system over the state has the capacity to create cyclones in the county’s coastal backyard, the heat dome is still likely to deflect even the more local storms.
“This may potentially set up a favorable situation for tropical disturbances or tropical cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico to be steered toward the western Gulf and possibly Texas, due to the clockwise wind flow around the heat dome. But with the heat dome directly over Texas, most potential storms would get steered to our south or east and miss the Texas coast,” Rose said.
Rain has already been in short supply this year with the LCRA reporting around a quarter of last year’s rainfall total to date in 2022 with 8.70 inches this year in El Campo as compared to 34.83 inches to-date last year.
