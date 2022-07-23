Helping Nature Out

Dora Reyna keeps her plants watered manually, because the sky just won't cooperate. We shouldn't depend on storms this year to break out heat wave and drought.

Common wisdom is that Texas droughts are broken by hurricanes, but the high pressure dome over the state might dampen those hopes more than Wharton County fields and flowers.

La Nina systems traditionally mean poor rainfall and strong hurricanes and this year is likely no different.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.