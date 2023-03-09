Freshmen coming into El Campo High School next year will have a different class rank metric as trustees approved a core-classes-only policy moving forward.
Assembled trustees unanimously approved the resolution after a recommendation by ECHS Principal Paul Fleener.
“With this we would go to, when we’re talking class rank as opposed to G.P.A. ..., we’d just count English, mathematics, science and social studies credits. That’s all that would be figured into (their rank). It would exclude summer school courses. I would exclude any course outside the regular school day. If it’s not offered periods one through eight, it does not count for class rank,” Fleener said.
Officials say the new policy is intended to level the playing field as students with the means to take extra courses outside of what the district offers, can’t get ahead of students who stay within the limits of what the district offers.
As it stands, the policy allows students to transfer in grades to be counted for their class rank.
The district accepts both honors and regular class credit from other schools and colleges and uses those grades, and any extra weighting that an honors or advanced class credit would have if they were taken in El Campo, and uses those scores as part of the student’s class ranking, the ECISD District Policy EIC reads.
Trustee Susan Nohavitza questioned if the change would discourage students from taking elective courses, to which both Fleener and trustee Rich DuBroc said that students would be encouraged to take electives they wanted as opposed to weighted classes off track as there was no rank benefit.
Wharton ISD uses a similar ranking scheme, counting only core courses and other language classes: Spanish, German etc. Louise ISD excludes physical education, athletics and band from their ranking calculations, but does include elective courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.