Murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield stood Monday and told 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp he wanted to represent himself going forward as the jury was making its way into the second-floor courtroom in the Wharton County courthouse.
The jury, which had not yet entered the courtroom, was immediately sent back upstairs to the third-floor jury room.
Monday was beginning the fourth week of the capital murder trial of Satterfield, who has been charged with killing Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4, of Angleton on June 10, 2018. He has also been charged, but is not currently being tried, for the murder of Baby Ray’s parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24.
Prosecution and defense attorneys, and Clapp, spent almost 50 minutes reviewing case law to make sure the judge proceeded properly with Satterfield’s request.
Clapp finally asked the defendant a series of questions, such as his age, background and education to understand the implications and dangers of self-representation.
He told Satterfield the nature of his offense and that if found guilty would either receive life in prison without the chance of parole, or death. Satterfield was also told he must comply with technical rules of evidence and procedure; that he will not be given special consideration because of his lack of legal training; that he will not be allowed to obstruct the orderly procedure of the court; and that he has no right to standby counsel.
However, Clapp did offer Satterfield standby counsel, but he waived that right.
Satterfield signed a waiver of right to counsel, and Clapp signed it as presiding judge and released Satterfield’s legal team.
The judge allowed him to use the district courtroom the rest of the day Monday to prepare for trial, which the judge ruled would resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.
