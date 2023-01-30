Going It Alone

Robert Allen Satterfield has opted to defend himself as the capital murder trial against him moves forward in Wharton County's 329th District Court

Murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield stood Monday and told 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp he wanted to represent himself going forward as the jury was making its way into the second-floor courtroom in the Wharton County courthouse.

The jury, which had not yet entered the courtroom, was immediately sent back upstairs to the third-floor jury room.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.