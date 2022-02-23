Free COVID test kits available

Wharton County residents have the opportunity to recieve four free COVID-19 tests from the federal government.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is sharing the federal government’s COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
Testing materials are becoming eaiser to find as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year and with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
“The rapid test kits are good enough as long as you have symptoms of COVID. Don’t retest. Once positive, your test can remain positive for a variable period of time even after resolution of the illness. Employers should be educated of the reasons not to retest (once quarantine is completed), and it is generally not permitted unless needed for a very specific reason,” Donna Mikeska said, Marketing & Managed Care Coordinator at El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Residents must visit to covidtests.gov to order their four free tests. There is a limit of one order per residential address and if the test kits are being ordered to an apartment, DSHS asks residents to specify the unit number.
As testing becomes more accessible, Wharton County Residents are urged to be open with their health care provider to help with medical decisions.
“They should notify their doctor if positive at home,” Mikeska said.
The Greater Houston Trauma Service Area which includes Wharton County has a COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 9.36 percent as of Feb. 20. Which is down from the 2022 high of 26.08 percent on Jan. 10. The Greater Houston Trauma Service Area extends from Matagorda to Huntsville.
DSHS reports 1,257 cases of COVID-19 in 2022 in Wharton County, along with nine fatalities, as of Feb 22. Since the start of the pandemic, 202 Wharton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
