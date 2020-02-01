One El Campo ISD board member has decided not to seek reelection in May that will determine the holders of two three-year-term positions.
Board position six, currently filled by Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik, and position seven, filled by Board Secretary Kevin Wied, are up for election. Dorotik has opted to run again and Wied decided against another term due to obligations with his job, family and church.
“I’m just running out of time,” Wied said. “I feel that if I don’t have significant time to devote to it, then I shouldn’t take it on.”
Susan Nohavitza, a retired ECISD teacher and educational diagnostician, applied for position seven with filing continuing through Feb. 14.
Nohavitza is an El Campo native who worked for ECISD for 31 years.
“I feel that I have a fairly good understanding of how the educational system works in El Campo, as both a former employee and a former parent of ECISD,” Nohavitza said.
If elected, Nohavitza plans to visit ECISD campuses throughout her term.
“The teachers in the classroom are the ones in the trenches, and I want to hear what they have to say and do my very best to help make their jobs enjoyable and rewarding,” Nohavitza said. “So they in return can make our students’ education the best it can be.”
Wied served as a board member for three years.
“I appreciate the opportunity that I (had) and people’s confidence in me to allow me that opportunity and I hope that I represented the community well,” Wied said.
Dorotik has been a board member for seven years and previously served on the hospital district board. He did not respond for comment as of presstime.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 - 24 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and 28.
Election day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at El Campo’s Wharton County Public Library, 200 W. Church.
A meeting to canvass the votes will be scheduled between May 5 and 13.
