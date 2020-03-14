New campus roofs, security cameras and becoming a District Of Innovation are among the top agenda at the March Louise ISD school board meeting Monday night.
At last month’s meeting, Superintendent Garth Oliver presented LISD’s District Improvement Plan which included designation as a District of Innovation. School districts can opt to become Districts of Innovation, a concept created by Texas House Bill 1842, to meet specific district goals.
A DOI designation would allow LISD more flexibility with the school calendar since students would be required to attend 75,600 minutes of class instead of 180 school days.
Campus improvement was a big theme of last month’s meeting, and will continue as the board decides whether to install new security cameras on campuses and looks at contractor bids for roof repairs.
At Louise Elementary and Louise Junior High, the buildings experience some leaking, currently. Oliver would like to have the roofs replaced before they get worse.
“We’ve had various people give us bids and ideas,” Oliver said. “It looks like we have a company that can do it for us in an affordable range.”
Oliver estimated the lowest bid for the project was around $200,000. The board will discuss whether to move forward with the project at the meeting.
“It’s not to that point yet where we are definitely going to do it,” Oliver said.
A notable presentation item at this month’s meeting is a proposal from Oliver to hire a district liaison for students. If hired, the person would be an extra staff member focused specifically on assisting students in need.
They would be an advocate for students who are struggling in their education or with emotional issues, Oliver said.
Other items on the agenda include possible action to renew student accident insurance.
The LISD school board will meet at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Louise ISD building at 408 Second. The meeting is open to the public with time for citizen comments.
