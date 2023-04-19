Lace up your shoes for a new program set to help Texans keep active and build community from Wharton Agrilife, in partnership with the Matagorda/Wharton County Community Coalition, kicks off Saturday.
Walk Across Texas encourages teams of up to eight adults to band together and register to log physical activity and add their total miles walked to a goal to walk across the state. Registered teams can compete to see which group can cross all 832 miles across Texas first.
Agrilife is encouraging interested parties to join as the registration remains open into the first day of the event.
“Registration can be done ahead of time, or if they wish they can sign up the day of the kick-off event. This is an eight-week program which encourages participants to virtually walk the distance across the State of Texas. This is a fun way to get active with friends and family,” Agrilife Family and Community Health Agent Lori Garcia said.
Since 1996, more than 155,000 Texans have participated in the Walk Across Texas Program as reported by Texas Agrilife Extension Service.
“This event is going to be a bit unpredictable as it is the first time this has been done in Wharton County in so long, but we will continue to build on this event regardless of what our beginning attendance is. We have talked to a lot of people who are very interested in doing this, so we hope over time we can build the program,” Garcia said.
For people already registered or looking to register, Agrilife is hosting a kickoff event at 9 a.m. Saturday April 22 at Mayfield Baseball Park, 909 Olive in Wharton, with light refreshments and incentives for participants. “Right now we are expecting 20 people to attend the kickoff event in person, with more joining through (social media), as some of our participants are participating from outside the county,” she said.
Prospective participants can register for the event at HowdyHealth.tamu.edu and sign up at no charge.
There are also plans for a midway event at 9 a.m. May 27 and a cerebration event on July 1 with prizes to be awarded to both the top team and top individual walkers.
