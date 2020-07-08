The coronavirus pandemic has left many families trying to cope with new lifestyles as parents learn to work from home or look for a new job after being laid off. For some locals, these changes also meant rethinking childcare.
“In terms of numbers, I can’t speak for all centers, but my center has fared well,” Director DeAmber Solis at Tree Frogz Academy of El Campo said. “When the public schools closed down, the kids needed somewhere to go.”
At Tree Frogz Academy, children can typically be enrolled for the spring, summer and fall semesters. Now at the start of the summer semester, the facility is near capacity. Solis ventured this is likely due to the El Campo Boys & Girls Club temporarily closing due to the pandemic a few months prior.
As of June 1, the Boys & Girls Club is open. Facility employees have been following sanitizing and social distancing regulations put in place by Governor Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan, CEO Jill Hearn said.
The Presbyterian Preschool of El Campo typically provides daycare to children whose parents are teachers. Since many parents worked from home after schools closed in March, the daycare has seen lower enrollment during the pandemic.
“We’re mostly teacher’s children and then even some of the ones who would have come, their parents are working from home now,” Director Patti Montello said.
Tree Frogz Academy had one positive COVID-19 case back in June. The school was not required to close, Solis said, but she chose to do so to be extra cautious.
“I just wanted the building to be empty and cleaned and sanitized,” Solis said. “We just wanted the building to air out.”
El Campo officials set a mask ordinance for local businesses on July 2 and Abbott followed with a state-wide order hours later. Abbott’s order excludes children aged 10 and under, while the El Campo mask requirement does not apply to children aged three and under.
Most of the children at Presbyterian Preschool and at Tree Frogz Academy fall under the age requirements for masks. The El Campo Boys & Girls club was not affected by the mask order due to a recent board decision.
“The board decided for everyone to wear a mask anyway, so we’ve been wearing masks, even before that,” Hearn said.
At Presbyterian Preschool, facility leaders have limited the amount of people who can enter the building.
“We don’t let (visitors) in unless they have to come in,” Montello said. “Students we’re not requiring to wear masks. It’s optional for them to do that. I’m requiring my teachers to wear masks.”
