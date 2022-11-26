City council ready to start talking about elections

Just when you thought election season had ended, local governments are preparing to launch yet another one.
In the El Campo area the upcoming elections, should they prove necessary, will include the four City of El Campo district offices along with El Campo ISD trustee posts.
Monday, city council will review the upcoming May 6, 2023 election calendar which opens the candidate filing period on Jan. 9, 2023 running it through Feb. 17, 2023.
El Campo’s current district representatives are Anisa Vasquez in District 1, Gloria Harris in District 2, David Hodges in District 3 and John Hancock Jr. in District 4.
Councilwoman Harris will complete 30 years of representing the residents of El Campo in May 2023 and has announced her intention to retire. No others have said yet whether they intend to seek re-election.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Scheibe Consulting LLC is close to getting another Wharton County governmental contract, the recommended engineer for pending City of El Campo grant applications for drainage mitigation. Four firms were evaluated by staff at a Nov. 21 review of proposals and staff is recommending council approve Scheibe Monday.
Scheibe has worked for Wharton County and the City of El Campo previously.
Council continues its efforts to renew development agreements with property excluded from annexation, focusing on Meek property south of the middle school Monday. The land is used for agriculture production.
Time has been designated for City Manager Courtney Sladek to report on pending issues, staff workings and community affairs.
