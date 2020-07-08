City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kristle Marie Perez, 33, of 809 Cotton was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 on warrants for two counts of public intoxication as well as a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation – possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Dylan Ray Gonzales, 17, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Friday, July 3 for family violence causing injury. He stands accused of being involved in a disturbance at his home involving a knife. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Lazarus Michael Browning, 22, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Saturday, July 4 for family violence causing injury. He stands accused of being involved in a disturbance at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals broke a window at Hogan’s Victory Kickboxing, 109 W. Jackson. The crime, reported July 4, took place between June 24 and July 4. Damage is valued at $1,000. Police are investigating the violation of a protective order at the same location.
Burglars entered an unlocked home in the 600 block of West Norris between 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 and 2:45 p.m. Sunday, July 5. A $300 window air-conditioning unit was stolen.
Cash was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Bravo at noon, Thursday, July 2 and 2 p.m. Friday, July 3.
A $2,000 stone was reported stolen in the 500 block of Avenue A around 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Other
An assortment of pills were found inside a purse recovered in the 700 block of South Mechanic on Thursday, July 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Samantha Ray Nash, 28, of 6974 Elusice Pass in San Antonio was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession.
Diamond Shapearl Hosey, 24, of 1910 Louise in Rosenberg was booked at 5:57 p.m. Monday, June 29 on a Fort Bend County warrant for possession of a controlled substance along with Wharton County charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Violence, weapons
Raymond Longoria Rueda Jr., 37, of 2211 Trey Road in Needville was booked at 4:04 a.m. Sunday, July 5 for family violence.
Domingo Ray Palacios, 27, of 509 Shropshire in El Campo was booked at 11:26 a.m. Monday, July 6 on a warrant for arson and evading arrest. He stands accused of helping another person try to set fire to a home in September of 2019. In the incident, the two allegedly set out intent on setting a fire, but got the wrong home on the first attempt. Both fires did little damage, put out by residents.
