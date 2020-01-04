A Lake Charles, La. woman was struck and killed while walking on U.S. 59 near the Wharton Regional Airport on Christmas Eve, but Wharton officers haven’t been able to determine why or who’s responsible.
Thursday, Wharton Detective Ariel Soltura was in Louisiana trying to find out more about the victim, 49-year-old Marisol Medelez.
There’s no information available on how she came to be walking on the highway in the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.
Dressed in jeans and a sweatshirt, Medelez didn’t have a purse with her, but had been spotted by motorists.
Vehicle parts from a 2006 dark gray Dodge Charger were recovered at the scene.
“We believe this debris to be from the car that caused her death,” Soltura said.
The vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound at the time of the impact and sustained front-end damage.
State troopers are still working to recreate the scene. For now, Soltura could simply say Medelez appeared to have died of massive trauma.
Wharton PD knows Medelez has ties to Lake Charles and La Grulla High School in Texas where it’s believed she attended.
“We’re still trying to piece together what occurred. We know she was in Beasley the night before,” Soltura said.
The woman was not married, but does have an adult child.
A passing motorist spotted the body in the highway median around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, contacting Wharton Police.
No one has come forward to say they actually witnessed the crime.
Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact the Wharton Police Department at 979 532-3131 or Crime Stoppers 979-543-8477.
