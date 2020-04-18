Not letting the coronavirus pandemic stifle their loved ones’ April birthdays, several El Campo families hosted drive-by parades this week.
Amber Sutton, who turned 19 on April 15, was surprised with a mini parade organized by her little sister, Hannah.
“I was sitting in the dining room and (friends) were driving by my front door whenever they honked and there were about 20 cars full of people just wishing me happy birthday.”
Sutton is a freshman at Texas State University, but had to return home to El Campo because of COVID-19. Initially saddened her birthday coincided with the pandemic, she was thrilled to celebrate safely with friends.
“All of my college friends can’t be here, so it was really cool to have friends from younger grades ... come together and do a little celebration for me,” Sutton said.
El Campoan Gerry Mikeska’s family had the same idea on April 13, surprising him with a parade for his 59th birthday. Mikeska got emotional recalling the day.
“Some people drove from the country,” he said. “My mom is almost 90 and hasn’t driven in probably 28 days. She came by and dropped off some gifts ... It was one of my best parties ever.”
Mikeska’s wife, Donna, organized the drive-by party. Typically, the couple celebrates birthdays with a small family gathering, Mikeska said, but Donna made sure the personal parade was loud and showy. She even invited a T-Rex to march beside the cars.
“It seemed like it took so much effort for everybody to come do it and coordinate it just like that,” Mikeska said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.