Melvin Parker Jr. was chosen as Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year shown at left during a 2015 event honoring El Campo Memorial Hospital. Below: Parker receives his citizen honor in 1990. Parker was one of the founding members of Ricebelt Warehouse and was thought highly of by his fellow citizens, co-workers and competitors as a font of wisdom.

A Ricebelt Warehouse founder and 1989 El Campo Citizen of the Year, Melvin Alton Parker Jr. died Friday at the age of 94. He is remembered not only for his working efforts in agriculture, but also for his service to the community.

“I knew him as a wonderful, kind caring gentleman. He was involved in many things around the city, as a whole, everybody thought the world of him. I can speak only for his character and his characteristics as a man that cared for everyone,” said Patty Jensen, 2014 Chamber Citizen of the Year.

