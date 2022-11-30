A Ricebelt Warehouse founder and 1989 El Campo Citizen of the Year, Melvin Alton Parker Jr. died Friday at the age of 94. He is remembered not only for his working efforts in agriculture, but also for his service to the community.
“I knew him as a wonderful, kind caring gentleman. He was involved in many things around the city, as a whole, everybody thought the world of him. I can speak only for his character and his characteristics as a man that cared for everyone,” said Patty Jensen, 2014 Chamber Citizen of the Year.
Parker born April 18, 1928 in Beaumont had been an El Campo resident for 68 years and a leader in the rice industry. First coming to the area as the manager of the Rice Marketing Association office, he then became a founding director of Rice Belt Warehouse, Inc., serving as its president, CEO and chairman of the board during his tenure there.
“He was an outstanding man, not only in rice farming but in the community. He supported rice farmers in the community. We were competitors but he was always there if I had questions. He was always willing to help me out or help us out if we needed and vice versa. He has been missed since he’s retired and will be missed now that he’s gone on,” said Bob Little, former General Manager of Rice Farmers Co-op
Parker was recognized as the city’s top citizen at a banquet held Jan. 18, 1990.
“This is quite a surprise and one of the greatest things that can happen to a person. There’s got to be many other great people who would like to have this, but I’m not going to give it back,” Parker told the crowd that night, according to a report in the Jan. 20, 1990 edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
Parker’s introduction that year was handled by 1977 Citizen of the Year Norris Raun.
“He was a great man, he was close friends with my dad. My dad was a director and he was the CEO. They, among others, worked to start Ricebelt warehouse. He had a broad knowledge of the rice industry. Before the internet, when I had a question, I came to him. He was very knowledgeable and was always willing to help,” El Campo Rice Producer L.G. Raun said.
More than 14 years of work with El Campo Memorial Hospital helped earn Parker the recognition along with his work as a Shriner, as a Mason, with First United Methodist Church and the Rotary Club of El Campo where he was a member for 55 years.
He was also a founding director of the 100 Club of Wharton County.
Parker is survived by his wife of 74 years Ruby Jean Janak Parker, a daughter, two sons, four grandsons and other family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Young officiating. For additional information, see Area Funeral Notices on Page 11.
