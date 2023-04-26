If a set of state legislators get their way, and voters approve, Wharton County’s judicial landscape might not have to change with the forced retirement age for judges being raised to 79.
Judges in Texas are barred from being elected after they turn 75, but may finish a term if they turn 75 after being elected as described in the state constitution.
House Joint Resolution 107, proposed by Representative Four Price, R-Amarillo among others, proposes raising the age where judges are forced to retire to 79.
Wharton County has a pair of district court judges that could be affected by the change, Judge Ben Hardin of the 23th District and Judge Randy Clapp of the 329th district. Wharton County’s officials either support the measure or have no opinion either way.
Twenty-third District Court Judge Ben Hardin was first appointed in 1995 and has run seven times unopposed.
“I’m 75 and cannot run again unless the constitution changes. I think there should be no age limits for judges. There aren’t age limits on any other elected representatives that I’m aware of,” Hardin said.
“In my situation I believe (there would be a loss in judicial experience). ‘It’s time for a change’ is a common theme in politics. I’m only the fourth elected judge since 1919, that’s over 100 years with just four judges. There’s a lot of history in this position and in Wharton County,” Hardin said.
Judge Randy Clapp began serving as the 329th District Court’s Judge in 2007 and has been re-elected unopposed four times. He is currently 68 so under the current law he would be ineligible to run after 2026.
“I don’t have a stance. There are plenty of arguments on both sides of the issue. As a judge, I don’t take positions on policy decisions ... My retirement decision probably isn’t going to extend to 79. There are wise people that are judges that want to work longer and I think if they’re in good health there’s a good argument for letting them serve, but at the same time, at some point you need to get new people in,” Clapp said.
Wharton County’s representation in Austin supports the proposal.
“I can see both sides, I think I would probably vote for it ... If a man or woman is 75 years old and is doing good work. I think that’s a resource as the caseloads are increasing, maybe this is something that could alleviate some of that,” District 85 Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Bellville, said.
“In the presidential race, you have front runners almost that are 80, I think it’s really up to the voters decide,” Kitzman said.
The resolution, upon passage through both chambers of the Texas Legislature by a two thirds vote, would be voted on by the public as an amendment to the Texas Constitution and would need a simple majority to become ratified in the November 2023 election.
