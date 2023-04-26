If a set of state legislators get their way, and voters approve, Wharton County’s judicial landscape might not have to change with the forced retirement age for judges being raised to 79.

Judges in Texas are barred from being elected after they turn 75, but may finish a term if they turn 75 after being elected as described in the state constitution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.