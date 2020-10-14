The official COVID-19 death count in Wharton County is now 47, on a day where state officials place that number at 55.
There’s multiple reasons why county and state statistics don’t match up, according to Debbie Cenko, the assistant emergency management coordinator for Wharton County.
“Wharton County does not have a health department, so the state funnels those numbers to Public Health Region 6/5 located in Houston. There they are further sorted into counties in our area. Then those cases are sent to our Office of Emergency Management and we compile those cases into our database,” Cenko said, adding information is sent from more than 600 laboratories daily.
The same time lag is reflected in positive cases and recoveries.
“The Department of State Health Services’ website uses ‘estimates’ of recovereds and does not count probable cases. We do include probables in our case log,” Cenko said.
Monday, the county reported two new positive cases and eight recoveries.
The state lists 1,331 total recoveries for Wharton County from 1,404 total cases since the virus entered Texas. Eighteen are listed as active cases with 55 fatalities.
The state lists 51 fatalities in Matagorda County, 16 in Jackson County, 36 in Lavaca County, four in Colorado County, nine in Austin County, 295 in Fort Bend County and 173 in Brazoria County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.