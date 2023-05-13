A potentially controversial city council vote was temporarily sidestepped Wednesday when Creekside Ranch apartment and town home developers withdrew an anticipated request for a zoning extension. Council, however, isn’t willing to give up on the debate calling a special session Tuesday.
Work is under way, TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante told the El Campo City Council, adding his company had spent about $124,000 that week on dirt work just north of South Street.
“We have started construction. We are retracting our request,” Bramante said. “(We) don’t really need extension, but for (the) city to try to revoke it would be wrong.”
Bramante’s decision to withdraw the request to extend the required construction start time of TriArc’s $40 million project left council with nothing to consider or vote upon Wednesday night.
“No extension is needed if it is determined that construction had been started,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier told council, adding that TriArc can still build apartments even if they were to lose the current agreement with council.
“It is still possible without the Planned Development status. Taking the Planned Development status away will not stop the project from happening,” she said, but added the status allows the city to enforce agreement regulations regardless of who owns the project.
“It (the apartment project now under construction) is in compliance with comprehensive plan ... this exact intersection is slated for multi-family development ... the retail we are looking for to develop will not happen without high density (population,” Hasselmeier added, using popular suburban and urban eateries.
Council members David Hodges, Thomas Coblentz and Mayor Pro-Tem Eugene Bustamante requested the called session to discuss the Planned Development Agreement which links TriArc’s multiple zoned lots to create an amenity-filled gated community of apartments and town homes apparently contesting Bramante’s announcement.
A portion of the 5 p.m. meeting in city council chambers, 315 E. Jackson, is open to the public with time for public comments. Council also plans to gather behind closed doors to speak with City Attorney Ronny Collins.
Council could accept that construction has started after that session, vote that it did not and try to dissolve the planned development agreement, say that work did not start but offer an extension or continue debate.
“I just need a little clarification (on the agreement),” Bustamante told the Leader-News Friday. “I have no reason to kill any project. I’m here for the betterment of the community. All types of housing is needed (in El Campo).
Hodges said, “I have no desire to kill the project, I just want them to follow the rules just like everybody else.”
When reached by the Leader-News Friday and asked why he had requested a called session on Creekside, Coblentz declined to comment.
During Wednesday’s session, Hodges tried to make a motion almost immediately as Mayor Chris Barbee introduced the subject and was shut down as Barbee refused to recognize him – a declaration which prompted some council members to hands skyward for the rest of night.
Having already stepped down from council, former District 2 representative Gloria Harris offered her thoughts to council from the public comment podium before the extension request was withdrawn.
“These people are trying to build, don’t sabotage their work... to build apartments takes longer than building a house ... interest rates are up... give them their extension. It is not going to hurt El Campo at all,” she said.
El Campo Rotary Club President Lance Lurker agreed. “I don’t quite understand why this is back on the agenda ... I think the city needs it. It’s a $40 million project. It will turn agricultural land into good taxable value for the city,” he said.
Both pointed out the lack of market rate apartments – not the far cheaper and less savory ones listed in assorted rumors making their way through the community. “This is NOT Section 8 housing,” Bramante told council, a point he has been forced to reiterate almost every time he has appeared before any city board.
“I plan to downsize in the next couple of years. I want to move where I have security, amenities (and more),” said largely retired bookkeeper Barbara Bean of El Campo. “If we want our young people to come back from college we’ve got to have some place for them to live.”
Creekside Phase 1 with more than 200 units is tentatively planned to open in 2025. Pre-leasing is expected to start in early summer.
