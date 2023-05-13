Coming To West Loop

The artist rendering of Creekside Ranch shows a mixture of apartments and town homes with the West Loop shown at its top border. Phase 1 includes a club house, pool, dog park and other amenities.

A potentially controversial city council vote was temporarily sidestepped Wednesday when Creekside Ranch apartment and town home developers withdrew an anticipated request for a zoning extension. Council, however, isn’t willing to give up on the debate calling a special session Tuesday.

Work is under way, TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante told the El Campo City Council, adding his company had spent about $124,000 that week on dirt work just north of South Street.

