Voter turnout is expected to be heavy, possibly record-setting, during the upcoming General Election, but with the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic, poll sites won’t look quite the same.
That’s why, officials say, they are now urging residents to plan on voting early to avoid crowds and hassles.
Distance markers are common at poll sites, but this year those warnings will include tape on the floor placed in six-feet increments as well as the traditional signs warning where campaigning must stop.
There will also be sanitization stations and masks available during Wharton County’s upcoming early voting.
The November ballot is expected to be a long one with delayed May races in addition to selections for president and other federal offices.
For those living in the El Campo city limits, there will be choices to make on at-large representatives and charter amendments including one on whether the top vote-getter among at-large candidates should be named the mayor.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the early voting period to be extended to help ensure voters can make it to the polls, Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Monday, adding she was confident balloting would run smoothly. “We are not Houston or Dallas. There aren’t that many of us.”
Richter said she anticipates a strong turnout.
“We considered the primary election as a practice election of this election,” Richter said Monday, adding, “We’re giving you an extra four days to not stand in line.
Early voting will start Oct. 13 and run through Oct. 30.
At the El Campo library where early voting typically takes place, there is little room to space out voters.
Richter recommends those wanting to cast ballots drive by the site first, to assess just how busy the poll site is at a specific time.
“You’ve got 14 days to do that,” Richter said.
In Wharton, more of the Civic Center will be utilized allowing election clerks to set out distance markers and the like. “They are allowing us to use the ballroom, so there is quite a bit of room. People will be able to line up and be inside out of the weather.”
“We will have yellow tape to measure out six feet,” Richter said. “We will still use a lot of machines, but we will be able to distance them out the most.”
Poll sites will not be doing health checks, Richter is simply asking would-be voters to exercise common sense.
“I think we will be fine,” she said.
