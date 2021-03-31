It’s beginning to look a lot like Easter in El Campo, and local organizations are busy preparing colorful egg hunts for the kiddos in celebration.
Hospital Hunt
El Campo Memorial Hospital will be hosting its third annual Easter egg hunt, with modifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the hunt will be held via drive through allowing attendees to travel to a designated area and receive a free bag of treats for their children.
“We enjoy doing events for our community and especially the children,” ECMH Spokesperson Donna Mikeska said.
Mikeska is preparing about 400 bags to hand out during the event, with each containing one dozen Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny will be there to help, and parents will be able to take photos from their cars.
Children ages three to nine are eligible to receive treats.
“We will just hand out goodies while they last,” Mikeska said.
ECMH’s first egg hunt was held in 2018. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.
No registration is required for the event, and attendees are asked to remain in their cars.
The ECMH Easter egg hunt will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3 beginning at ECMH’s front entrance, 303 Sandy Corner.
Church Celebration
The congregation at First Baptist Church of El Campo are hard at work, hiding more than 3,000 eggs for little ones to find the day before Easter Sunday.
FBC holds the event “to give kids something to get them in the Easter spirit and to let them enjoy having an Easter egg hunt,” Children’s pastor Steve Lyford said. “We’ve got plenty of eggs for them.”
FBC’s free event will be held outside. This is the second year the celebration will be held, since the pandemic canceled it in 2020. Anyone is welcome, regardless of whether they are church members.
“The only thing different (from previous years) is we’re going to host everything outside so everybody can social distance,” Lyford said.
The egg hunt will be divided by age, with younger children having their own space to find eggs at their own pace. Lyford will welcome everyone to the egg hunt with a brief speech, and he expects the egg hunt will last about 30 minutes.
FBC’s event will begin at 9 a.m. on April 3 at First Baptist Church of El Campo, 206 Depot.
Parking Lot Party
The Easter Bunny will be making one more stop Saturday afternoon at Treehouse Furniture to take photos with children at the business’ first egg hunt.
“We are always looking for a way to offer a place for the community to come out and have fun,” Owner Sky Allgayer said. “We have a big lawn in front of our store and thought this would be a great way to use it.”
Business owners plan to hide 1,000 eggs for children to find at the event, and refreshments will be available for everyone to enjoy. Attendance is free.
“We will have a gathering area on the front lawn for everyone,” Allgayer said. “We will try to get as many participants together as possible before letting the kids loose to hunt eggs.”
Store leaders request that attendees arrive at the store’s parking lot by 2:15 p.m. for the egg hunt, and that no one park on the grass area.
Easter Sunday will be on April 4 this year. (Please look to our Church Listing section in our upcoming edition on Saturday, April 3 for Sunday service times at local churches.)
The hunt will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Tree House Furniture, 817 W. Loop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.