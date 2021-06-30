Louise students may see new dress code freedoms in the school upcoming year, although most rules will remain in place, depending on continued trustee discussions this summer.
A committee, involving community members, board members and school employees was formed to examine the current dress code and recommend any changes to the current policy. The committee met over the course of a week, examining policies at other Texas schools of similar sizes to Louise ISD, before campus leaders brought their recommendations to the board on June 21.
Some of the dress code rules the committee considered changing are where short and skirt length are measured, forbidding holes in jeans above mid-thigh, allowing male students a longer hair length and permitting male students to wear stud earrings.
Trustee Amanda Cox expressed that she didn’t mind allowing boys to wear studs at school.
“Studs just aren’t common, and when kids want to wear them, they’re just that kind of kid,” Cox said. “He wants to express (himself.) It’s not like it’s big, dangly hoops like the girls wear.”
The proposed change for boys’ hair would be allowing male students to have hair lengths no longer than the bottom of their shirt collar. Students would still not be allowed to wear hairstyles that obstruct their vision or cover their face. Under the current dress code, male students can’t have hair touching the top of their shirt collar.
Instead of asking students to wear shorts or skirts no shorter than three inches above the knee, students would be required to wear garments no shorter than mid-thigh length.
“I think it’ll just be much easier,” Louise High School Principal Donna Kutac said. “I’m not getting a ruler out to measure what’s halfway.”
The dress code, once adopted, governs the general student population. Students participating in extracurricular activities may have to follow stricter guidelines while participating in tournaments or off-campus competitions.
“In the past, where we had anything basically goes, ag, band and athletics could adopt their own dress codes that were stricter than the one that the school had,” Kutac said.
No action was taken on the dress code at the meeting.
LISD’s current dress code includes rules for students’ jewelry, shoes, and gender-specific clothing and hair mandates. Students in Pre-K through fifth grade are required to have shoes that secure around the top and back of their feet for safety reasons.
Examples of items the dress code bans are hats indoors, clothing with vulgar or gang-related language or symbols, flip flops or backless sandals, pajamas, unnaturally colored hair and facial hair. Shorts or skirts must be no higher than three inches above the knee.
During the 2020-2021 school year, dress code discussions arose multiple times at LISD. In August 2020, two students asked the school board to consider relaxing the hair policy for male students. In October 2020, a student came out as a transgender female, and wasn’t allowed to attend LISD while wearing clothes that violated the male student dress code.
LISD’s mask requirement was lifted in March along with the statewide mask mandate. Afterward, dress code violations became more apparent among students, district leaders told the board in April, since masks hid facial hair, face piercings and long haircuts that were out of dress code.
Texas schools have been waiting to see if they would have to update their dress codes after a court case ruled in favor of students’ first amendment rights.
In the August 2020 court case De’Andre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. district judge deemed the Texas school district’s dress code requiring only male students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The judge also ruled such policies can be racially discriminatory.
Arnold’s case is preceded by the 1969 case Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District where the Supreme Court upheld students’ right to free speech when they wore black armbands to school in protest of the Vietnam War. As long as the free speech was not disruptive, the court ruled, it could not be punished by the school district.
The district’s current dress code policy for the 2020-2021 school year was adopted in the summer of 2020 with minimal changes from previous years. The dress code is approved annually before the start of the school year.
