Aided by new guidance from the Texas Education Agency, El Campo ISD leaders hope to improve the grades of students who are performing poorly via remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Nov. 17, district leaders discussed a TEA attestation, released Nov. 5, that allows school districts to terminate the remote learning option for specific students based on their low grades or attendance.
Armed with this guidance, ECISD administrators plan to bring back about 70 students at each campus.
“It’s pretty much an opportunity for us to make sure these kids are learning,” Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said. “We’re at a point now where, if we don’t do something to bring (students) back, they’re going to have failed for a whole semester, and we can’t recover from that in the time they have left.”
Students who have medical conditions requiring them to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic can have a form filled out by a medical professional exempting them from this attestation.
Also at the board’s Nov. 17 meeting, trustees unanimously voted to adopt new courses for the 2021-2022 school year as part of the consent agenda.
The added courses, dual credit courses that will be offered at El Campo High School, are an upper level automotive technology course, an agricultural and metal mechanics class and an ag structural designs course, which includes lab time.
The district installed flag poles at the ECISD Administration building, maintenance shop and transportation building before Veterans Day, earlier this month. Several students and teachers volunteered to help with the installation process, Callaghan said.
“We now have, and we fly proudly, 24 hours a day, the American flag at the Administration building of ECISD,” he added.
ECHS student Manna Trevino was honored by the board Tuesday for being named a National Merit Hispanic Scholar. Trevino was selected for this title against thousands of other students across the country based on her academic excellence and outstanding Preliminary SAT scores. (Please look to future editions for more information on this story.)
Other highlights from the meeting include:
• Trustees discussed potential renovations to a special education classroom at Northside Elementary. No action was taken.
• District leaders met with new El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson and Student Resource Officer Kendrick Matula earlier this month to discuss the department’s role on campus and plan for the upcoming school year.
• Trustees reviewed ECISD’s 2020 Financial Accountability Rating in a public hearing held before the meeting. ECISD received a “Superior” rating, which is the highest possible score from the TEA. (Please look to future coverage for more information.)
