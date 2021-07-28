Dozens of first responders in cruisers and ambulances joined the long funeral procession on Wharton’s Boling Highway Monday for EMS Director John Kowalik.
Kowalik, 55, worked for the Wharton community 34 years and died July 18.
Hundreds of people from the Greater Houston area came to the Wharton Civic Center to attend “a sad event,” Wharton Mayor Tim Barker said during a city council meeting later that evening.
Wharton’s city buildings were closed between 9:30 a.m. and noon so municipal workers could attend the service and funeral.
Wharton County offices remained open and at the commissioners court meeting Monday, Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn included Kowalik and his family in a prayer.
“He worked closely with Wharton County. He was an incredible man, and it’s a terrible loss,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “Pray for the family.”
In the last years of Kowalik’s life, he saw a hospital return to Wharton and thrive. Kowalik told the newspaper, in the summer of 2018, that he hoped OakBend Medical Center’s opening would take the burden off Wharton EMS.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, Kowalik was on hand inside the Wharton County Courthouse when Barker joined mayors from El Campo and East Bernard and Judge Spenrath as they each signed a disaster declaration. The declaration is still in place.
Kowalik was visible in many city meetings when masks were mandated by the state, and he told elected officials and citizens about the dangers of the coronavirus and the best way to safeguard from it was masking up, and personal hygiene.
He also asked the council in January to continue an affiliation agreement with Wharton County Junior College for EMS students to train and ride along with Wharton EMS services.
“WCJC and their students have been a pleasure to work with, and we recommend continuing our agreement,” he wrote in a Jan. 6 letter to former city manager Andres Garza Jr. The council unanimously approved a five-year agreement.
An El Campo ambulance joined the procession as the two departments serve as each other’s immediate backup.
Some crew members, like Paramedic Darlene Giesalhart, work for both when needed.
“John was a great leader and well respected director for many years,” Giesalhart said. “John was always ready to help out when needed.”
Ripples from the loss of Kowalik could be felt throughout the Wharton County.
“The region has lost a great leader, mentor and family man,” East Bernard EMS said on its social media page. “John provided a large amount of assistance to East Bernard EMS over the many years, assisting in the development to what we are today. You will be truly missed.”
Kowalik was born Oct. 26, 1965, raised in the Rockport Fulton area and graduated from high school there in 1983.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tracy Kowalik of Wharton; sons Tristan James Kowalik and his wife Teri and Jacob Taylor Kowalik, all of Wharton; sister Eugenia Kowalik of Rockport; and one grandchild on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.