Wharton and much of the region are experiencing unusual times economically.
Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Joshua Owens said planning goals include “recruit manufacturers, business retention and expansion, support infrastructure development, revitalize downtown and workforce development.”
High interest rates, he added are concerning.
“If we’re looking at our regional economy, one of the most important factors is the rig count, because that’s a true sign of how the oil and gas industry is doing. How the Houston oil and gas and energy industry is doing reflects down here in Wharton in our local economy. So we’ve had a big bounce back since the COVID pandemic, but we haven’t seen a rise in rig counts, which is surprising given the cost of a gallon of gas… So when you look at the price of a barrel of oil, it’s pretty consistent with pre-COVID pandemic levels.”
The oil, gas and energy sector has created an economic bubble around the Houston area that benefits Wharton County.
“Looking at the hiring forecast for the greater Houston region, it looks like even at worst-case scenario, we’re still going to add 30,000 jobs to the overall economy,” he said. “So things are on the decline nationally, but regionally, because of high energy prices, and because of our focus on energy, we are a little bit (sheltered) from the economic downturn that is approaching the nation.
He said transportation and warehousing sectors “is an area where we have the most potential to grow,” a fact reflected by the long-pending El Campo rail-supported warehouse plan still under development.
