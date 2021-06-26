A Wharton woman wanted for a June 7 North Texas murder now sits in the Wharton County Jail.
Taylor Nichole James, 31, listed as living in the 300 block of Boling Green, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Thursday, June 17 while jogging, Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said.
“We received information that the subject held a warrant out of Collin County. We contacted the individual while exercising and served said warrant without incident,” Lynch said, adding he could not comment further.
James is being held on a single count of capital murder by terror threat in lieu of $1 million bond as of press time.
The murder investigation is being led by the Sachse Police Department.
Sachse police were dispatched to a welfare concern in the 3500 block of Glen Haven Drive there at 5:51 p.m. June 7. Inside the home, officers found Salah R. Eid, 38, deceased.
His death was being investigated as a homicide, Sachse Police Chief Bryan Sylvester said.
Sachse police and the Texas Rangers reportedly found evidence implicating James, Zachary Wayne Shoppa, 29, and Brandon Duepree Dale, 40 in the killing.
Capital murder warrants were issued for all three suspects, with Dale still at large.
Shoppa was arrested in Sealy Friday, June 18 and is currently being held in the Fort Bend County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Dale or other information concerning this crime are requested to contact Sachse police Sgt. Chris Burns at 972-495-2005.
