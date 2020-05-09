A local criminal may owe you a “thanks much” if you failed to lock your car last night.
It’s what they hunt for, El Campo Police Department Lt. Russell Urban said, especially if you left them a “treat” inside.
“We have had several firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles again here in the past few weeks,” he said, “They hit the neighborhoods at night, checking vehicles for unlocked car doors and then looking for firearms when they find the vehicles with unlocked doors.”
Computer tablets and lap tops are among other popular items too along with cash (that wallet or purse left in the car or truck overnight is a real bonus for a thief).
Electronics and some firearms are sold, generally to individuals or less than reputable companies.
In many cases, it puts the weapon “out on the street” and, Urban said, into the hands of those involved in narcotics.
“They have no shortage of accessibility to firearms because despite numerous newspaper articles, radio announcements, etc., people still do not seem to be able to lock their vehicle doors at night or remove their firearms from their vehicles at night for whatever reason,” Urban said.
ECPD statistics indicate the auto burglaries are generally being committed by young people, usually male, ages 12 to 22.
Teen to young adult is typical in drug trade as well.
“This is where several of these stolen firearms end up in the hands of these young thugs involved in the drug world,” Urban said.
With a loaded weapon courtesy of a trusting or unwary resident, criminals are clashing.
“We have had numerous shootings over the past couple of years. In the majority of these nobody was shot, but houses and vehicles were, or there was just shots in the air to scare or intimidate the people,” Urban said.
The number of guns reported stolen in Texas nearly doubled between 2007 and 2016, from at least 13,225 per year to at least 26,004, according to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
The estimate is at least 186,548 firearms were reported stolen in Texas over that 10-year period, more than any other state in the nation.
Any statistics on the number of guns reported stolen are likely undercounted, according to Texas Gun Sense, a political advocacy group. The fact Texas does not mandate the reporting of missing weapons to police is believed to be the reason.
Log In
