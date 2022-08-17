Report Card Day

Fourth grade English teacher Cheryl Calhoun addresses her class Tuesday. As part of the Northside Elementary staff, Calhoun is a part of the reason the campus received an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency. The campus pulled its rating up 10 points from the last evaluation in 2018-19, a whole letter grade.

After a two-year COVID hiatus, Wharton County school districts received their Texas Education Agency ratings which were reasonably consistent despite pandemic setbacks.

Middle schools seem to be the hardest hit, with both El Campo Middle School and Louise Junior High receiving their district’s lowest grade, a “C.” Both high schools got a “B,” and Northside and Louise elementaries received As. All other El Campo campuses received Bs, Myatt Elementary is measured separately to Hutchins Elementary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.