After a two-year COVID hiatus, Wharton County school districts received their Texas Education Agency ratings which were reasonably consistent despite pandemic setbacks.
Middle schools seem to be the hardest hit, with both El Campo Middle School and Louise Junior High receiving their district’s lowest grade, a “C.” Both high schools got a “B,” and Northside and Louise elementaries received As. All other El Campo campuses received Bs, Myatt Elementary is measured separately to Hutchins Elementary.
“Part of our situation, is that half of our eighth grade class takes the algebra and biology tests at the high school. When you take the highest performing students taking those tests, and you leave the lowest performing students counting for the eighth grade ... I wish there was a way for states to factor in those separate students in eighth grade taking high school classes,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said, adding “Every year, sixth grade seems to do well in fifth grade and then there’s a drop when they come into sixth, and that’s true across the state.”
Both district’s received several academic distinctions, broken up by campus. El Campo High School received distinctions for English and post-secondary readiness, after high school preparation; and ECMS received distinctions for science, social studies and post-secondary readiness.
With a new school year, El Campo ISD is putting focus on building teacher-student relationships and giving students a teacher they feel confident talking with.
“You see it in sports a lot, when people say, ‘that a kid would run through a wall for a coach’ it’s because they want to succeed. We want that kind of relationship with their teacher,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
El Campo ISD
El Campo ISD received an 88 out of 100 for the 2021-22 school year, in-line with the last rating in 2018-19.
El Campo’s overall “B” performance rating is based on STAAR test scores, how well students are prepared after graduation and graduation rates themselves.
El Campo received a “B” in this category, mostly due to high graduation rates and high post-school readiness scores, with actual STAAR scores lagging behind at 76/100.
Second, El Campo ISD received an “A” on school progress, which compares a district’s performance against districts with similar amounts of economically disadvantaged students.
Around three quarters of El Campo’s students are economically disadvantaged, almost in the top 40 percent of comparable districts.
“You have to credit the hard work of teachers, paraprofessionals and staff. Credit campus administration. We made a decision two to three years ago, that if students struggled with online learning - if you weren’t being successful - we brought you back to school. We felt the schools were safe. Providing kids with face to face learning when they were struggling with online learning was a way to ensure our kids did well,” Callaghan said.
The district’s weakest area was “closing the gaps” which measures how well the district is at ensuring all groups of students succeed.
ECISD schools only met half of their STAAR performance goals, mostly falling short in Math with all students, as well as English learner, current and former special education students and both continuous and non-continuous students failing to meet state targets.
When it comes to El Campo student groups graduating on time, three out of five meet the state target for a 4-year high school career, with Hispanic and economically disadvantaged being the two groups that fell short.
“There isn’t a one size fits all solution. That’s part of the reason we’re taking advantage of teacher leaders and professional learning, and have made the financial commitment to it. We want to know how we can grow too,” Callaghan said.
When it comes to expenses per student, El Campo actually spends the least per student in Wharton County. With the district spending $12,516 per student after bringing in $13,661 per student.
“All of our schools are different and unique. Northside put in a lot of work and that shouldn’t discount the work that the other schools put in. Hutchins was an A last rating, when your ratings are A already, it’s hard to maintain that because your kids have done well already,” Callaghan said, adding “The middle school improved the greatest amount, going from a score in the low 60s to a 79, nearly a “D” to a “B”, that’s pretty phenomenal.”
Louise ISD
Louise ISD received an 87 out of 100 for the 2021-22 school year, a 10 point increase from 2018-19.
LISD had a perfect graduation rate, nearly perfect college, career and military readiness score and their STAAR performance was a hair better than El Campo’s at 78/100.
“We have so few kids in each grade level that a few kids can knock our scores off. Our scores look pretty good this year,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The district’s school performance score, based on their economically disadvantaged student’s scores, was a low “A” at 93, with 63.7 percent of Louise students falling into that category.
“When you consider that 60 something percent of our kids are economically disadvantaged, you teach to your ability and make a positive environment for growth. We’ve imparted a mindset of responsibility in the students and they take ownership of it. We tell them that (their) successes and failures are based on (their) choices,” Oliver said.
When it comes to STAAR performance, Louise struggled with Math as well, with every measured category not meeting the target rates.
Recognizing a math shortfall, notably in sixth grade students, the district is bringing in an education contractor via a Resilient Schools Support Program.
Louise’s perfect four-year graduation rate balanced against 0 percent of state targets met for English learners.
Louise spends the second most of any county district, with $14,461 spent per student after bringing in $18,172 per student. This is almost $1,500 less per student than East Bernard ISD, which spends just over $16,000 per student.
Louise High School was recognized for English; and Louise elementary received four of the six distinctions, for English, math, post-secondary readiness and for being in the top 25 percent of schools in “Closing the Gap.”
East Wharton County Schools:
East Bernard ISD received an 92 out of 100 for the 2021-22 school year, a 5-point decrease from 2018-19 and the highest scoring district in the county.
Boling ISD received an 81 out of 100 for the 2021-22 school year, a 6-point decrease from 2018-19.
Wharton ISD received an 57 out of 100 for the 2021-22 school year, a 20-point decrease from 2018-19, making it the only “unrated” district and the lowest rated district in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.