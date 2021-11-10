El Campo ISD is offering area veterans or active duty personnel free admission to the Bi-District playoff game against Yates Thursday night. All veterans are also welcome to participate in the district veterans parade that morning.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. football game at Ricebird Stadium are for the veteran only. “Anyone accompanying an honoree must purchase a ticket to attend the game,” ECISD spokesperson Valerie Coffman said.
Those wanting to participate in the parade should gather at the El Campo Civic Center parking lot by no later than 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Starting at 9 a.m. the parade will travel to each El Campo ISD school campus and end after passing in front of St. Philip Catholic School.
Veterans can decorate their vehicles, but are asked to stay inside them during the parade. Parents who are not military veterans or active duty personnel are asked to not drive in the parade.
For more information, please contact Toya Matthews at Hutchins Elementary, 979-543-5481.
Louise ISD will have a Veterans Day observance at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the High School Gym. All veterans are invited to attend.
A $12 pre-sale only, to-go only barbecue pork steak meal will be hosted by the El Campo American Legion Post 251 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. No plates will be sold at the door. To purchase one, call: 578-2757, 541-6586, 541-6585, 578-1717 or from any Legion member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.