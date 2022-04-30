A review of Wharton County Junior College trustee meeting minutes shows two trustees have missed half or more of the meetings in the last 15 months, including the board’s vice chair.
Position 9 Trustee Jack Moses, who has been on the board since 1996, has missed 13 of the last 15 meetings and Vice Chair Ann Hundl, who holds Position 3, has missed eight.
According to a former trustee and a candidate running against Moses in the May 7 election, Moses has apparently missed many meetings for several years.
“It is my understanding Jack only attended a couple of meetings per year for the next six years after 2016,” former trustee Merle Hudgins said.
“The person currently holding Position 9 on the WCJC Board of Trustees has missed 33 of the last 37 board meetings,” candidate Ed Cavey of Needville said. “His meeting attendance began to fall off about four years ago. A number of the 37 meetings in question were even conducted over the phone due to the pandemic. I also believe that a board member can call in to participate in a meeting if they need or want to. To only show up for about 10 percent of the board meetings is a violation of the public trust and the oath taken by WCJC board members.”
Hudgins said Moses didn’t do much even when he did attend.
“He rarely spoke out at the meetings during my tenure as a trustee when he did attend … Unless he has changed, he usually goes along with the flow, makes no waves, and minds what he says or doesn’t say. Jack never came to any of the outside of board meeting events trustees were usually expected to attend,” she said.
“It’s a fact that I have missed some board meetings, I can’t argue that,” Moses said. “But I do a lot of work in the community.”
He said his commitment is to the success of the students and the college.
“I am all about student success, it’s not all about just putting it on a resume,” he said, adding that he wants WCJC graduates to be ready for continued education or the workforce when they graduate.
Moses, who is a WCJC graduate, said he talks up the college to people in the community. He said sometimes things come up that prevent him from attending meetings.
“Sometimes I get tied up but I make it when I can,” he said.
Speaking for herself and not on behalf of the board, Hundl – who has been a trustee since 2014 – said there is a lot more involved being a trustee than attending meetings.
“Given that the term for a board member is six years, I feel tallying attendance during a 15-month time period during a pandemic is a little short sighted,” she said. “Also, in my view, attendance at board meetings alone is not an adequate representation of all that being a board member encompasses. While attendance is important, it is only reflective of a fraction of the overall efforts of any board member.
“As far as my personal attendance, please remember that board members are elected positions but they are not paid positions. As a working professional, business owner and mother of four active children, I strive to make attendance at board meetings a priority but there are times when conflicts are unavoidable. However, I don’t feel this takes away from my focus of being an engaged and informed board member and advocating for the college and the students and community it serves,” she said.
According to information provided by WCJC, missing more than half the meetings in a year is grounds for removal from the board.
The policy states that “An officer may be removed for … Nonattendance of board meetings if the member is absent from more than half of the regularly scheduled board meetings that the member is eligible to attend during a calendar year, not counting an absence for which the member is excused by a majority vote of the board.”
An inquiry made to the public relations department at the college was forwarded to President Betty McCrohan for comment but no reply was made by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.