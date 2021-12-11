It’s that time of year again. The stockings are hung by the chimney with care, no creatures are stirring and the Salvation Army needs donations and volunteers this Christmas.
The Salvation Army Unit of Wharton County has started its annual Kettle event. They will be in front of Walmart and Walgreens ringing the familiar bell calling on people to donate and help the needy. Tammy Rome has been the head of the local unit since 2013 and is still looking for volunteers to help collect donations.
“This is an important season that will provide the funds we need for the next year,” Rome said. “We need volunteers that can give us anywhere from an hour to eight hours of their time to help ring the bell and collect donations.”
Volunteers can choose the time they want to ring the bell and days they want to participate.
The kettle bell donation season runs through Dec. 31.
“All money taken during this time will stay here and be used for local residents,” Rome said. “We know there is a need locally, and we want to help provide emergency assistance to our residents through donations provided by the community.”
Donations to the Salvation Army can also be made through the mail when citizens receive a leaflet from the non-profit organization. Residents must make sure to specify the Salvation Army Unit of Wharton County when donating, or funds will go to Dallas.
“Tammy has run the program for years for our county,” El Campo Police Department LT. Jennifer Mican said. “The EC police wants to encourage the public to donate to the fundraiser to help our community.”
Although there is no specific amount the Salvation Army needs, there are basic essentials throughout the year that depend on the kettle bell season.
“The kettle campaign is our primary source for donations and is pivotal in making sure we have enough money for the next year,” Rome said. “We try to make at least $5,000, but hope to get more every year to help as many people as possible.”
Anyone needing emergency assistance from the Savaltion Army can go to the El Campo police department and request to speak to Rome. Anyone living in East Wharton County can also go to the Wharton Police Department and ask for assistance.
