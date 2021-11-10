It’s time for the judges – our El Campo Leader-News readers to pick the winner in the Farm Life Photo Contest.
There’s two categories in the competition – modern and vintage.
“We think everyone will enjoy seeing the entries on Pages 3- and 4-A in this edition,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said, adding, “This contest would not be possible without sponsors State Farm Insurance – Mary Johnson and John Harborth, First Financial Bank, Helena and Accutax.”
Votes can be cast on hard copy ballot in today’s paper and online at www.leader-news.com.
Cash prizes will be awards and the winner of the Modern category will be printed on the cover of this year’s Ag Outlook.
Others will be reprinted in upcoming editions.
“Thank you so much to all who entered and to our soon-to-be judges,” Crabtree said.
