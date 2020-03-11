An electricity scam is making its way through the area with the public urged to take warning.
People claiming to be AEP Texas employees are contacting businesses and residents threatening to disconnect their electric service unless an immediate payment is made. AEP Texas is not making these calls.
In other cases, people are calling or going door-to-door telling residents or businesses that their electric meter needs to be changed out and asking for either a deposit or payment to complete the process and avoid disconnection of service. AEP Texas employees do not seek payment in order to remove and replace the meter.
Call your Retail Electric Provider to verify your account balance and date your payment is due. The correct phone number is shown on your monthly electricity bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.