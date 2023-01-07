New Year’s celebrations had El Campo police on the hunt for firework ordinance violators as soon as skies darkened, but, for the most part, revelries remained sedate.
Officers responded to the first report-producing call of 2023 at 2:22 a.m. Jan. 1, rushing to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Bravo, knowing that domestic disputes can be dangerous. This one, however, quickly settled and no arrests were made.
It wasn’t until 7:48 a.m. when the next call came into the station, an animal running at large in the 400 block of South Wharton. This, too, was cleared quickly with no reports of damage or injury.
Next came an El Campo woman’s call at 7:35 p.m. that night saying that her child was missing. The little one, however, was quickly located at a home nearby playing with other children.
Eventually at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, that the fourth call generating a report was filed – this one a welfare concern in the 3300 block of Myatt. Officers checked and quickly discovered all was just fine.
About the same time, a good Samaritan saved a company more than $500.
The unidentified person noticed a door open at the Water Mill, 1272 N. Mechanic. “Either someone forgot to lock the door, or they did not shut it correctly, but the door blew open,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said.
Officers were unable to reach a manager so they removed the cash and held it for safe keeping.
