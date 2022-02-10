A Wharton man received a 25-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to brandishing a tire iron during a store robbery in that city last year.
For 59-year-old Darryl Wayne Hawthorne of 127 W. Emily in Wharton, the sentence comes after being held almost four months in the Wharton County Jail, his initial bond revoked in the case.
No one has said what prompted Hawthorne to walk into the Wharton Family Dollar, 210 E. Boling Hwy., around 9:30 a.m. on June 16 of last year, tire iron in hand. John Roades, his attorney, declined to make any statements as to the case.
Hawthorne didn’t hurt anyone, and fled a 2001 Mazda Protégé with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Five Wharton police cruisers raced in pursuit, calling for help from state troopers.
Speeds exceeded 100 mph at points in the chase, according to Wharton PD, and lasted for 16 minutes before a spike strip was deployed.
Hawthorne was originally charged with aggravated robbery and evading in a motor vehicle charges. The evading charge was set aside in exchange for the guilty plea in Wharton County’s 23rd District Court before Judge Ben Hardin.
The 25-year sentence comes with credit for 115 days already served.
Another man, Joshua Dale Lenard, 35, of 63 CR 203 in Ganado had his probation revoked for theft of a firearm and drug possession in the same hearing. Lenard received a four-year sentence, but had earned credit for 1,576 days already served. He’s actually going to be released.
Judge Hardin offered both a piece of advice.
“When you get out, don’t do this stuff again. Good luck to both of you,” the judge said.
