Deborah Grigar, County Resident

“We have a T at the end of 212 and that is where the trucks come to turn around to begin their staging in front of Lamberti. So they will make at least two trips down that road… You can watch them come dangerously close to getting in the ditch, falling off in the ditch. It is a safety concern.”

Following a public hearing at which two people spoke in favor of the proposal, the Wharton County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to create a no-through truck traffic zone on County Road 212 near Kendleton.

Passage of the zone was done to prevent damage to the recently paved road and also for safety concerns. The request for the zone was initiated by Commissioner Bud Graves at a meeting last month following complaints that trucks hauling materials to solar farms were starting to damage the road. There were also complaints that trucks from Lamberti USA, located at CR 212 and Highway 59, go down the road to turn around at CR 219 and come back and then stage on the road rather than inside Lamberti’s property.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.