Silent Sirens

Running lights only on calls were lives are not immediately at stake has have shown positive results after the six-month survey conduct- ed by the El Campo Emergency Services Director Garret Bubela.

Taking an few extra seconds if a life is not in immediate jeopardy has proven safer for ambulances crews, officials told the El Campo City Council during its last session.

The EMS report came six months into a reduced siren use study initiated by Director Garret Bubela. The plan starts with triaging patients as soon as the 9-1-1 call connects with dispatchers who ask a series of questions to determine if the level of medical need, a stable nursing home resident needing a transfer to the hospital for testing, for example, or a vehicle crash.

