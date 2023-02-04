Taking an few extra seconds if a life is not in immediate jeopardy has proven safer for ambulances crews, officials told the El Campo City Council during its last session.
The EMS report came six months into a reduced siren use study initiated by Director Garret Bubela. The plan starts with triaging patients as soon as the 9-1-1 call connects with dispatchers who ask a series of questions to determine if the level of medical need, a stable nursing home resident needing a transfer to the hospital for testing, for example, or a vehicle crash.
When seconds can mean survival, El Campo ambulances still wail and shriek their way through streets.
If not, lights, but not sirens, are used unless traffic situations call for them or the nature of the call changes.
The effort has lengthened the overall EMS response time average from 7:20 to 7:39 over the last six months, EMS Capt. Anthony Scopel told council, adding that in exchange “it makes the world of EMS a little safer.”
The national response time averages, per information presented by the department, are nine minutes in urban areas and 14 minutes in rural areas.
The El Campo study was enacted July 1, 2022 based on a national EMS leaders recommendations issued in February 2022. A study had found “traffic-related fatality rates for first responders are estimated to be 2.5 to 4.8 times higher than the national average among all occupations,” EMS Director Garret Bubela told council at the study’s start.
Scopel added this week, “(It) showed agencies that already employed these techniques were much safer and that the industry was being reckless by not following their example.”
While the program is not a new one nationally, El Campo EMS was the first rural department and the first department of any size in Texas to try keeping the sirens turned off.
Being a rural department, administrators developed workaround, eliminating the need for hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment.
“We created an easy way of having our dispatchers ask the 9-1-1 caller a series of questions that would elicit the same decision-making assistance, that was reliable, predictable and free,” Scopel said. “In the six months that the program has been active, we have not had an instance where the response mode was incorrect, or a delay resulted in the response to a critical patient.”
Up front information has allowed EMTs to slightly reduce the amount of time spent on locations from 19:35 to 19:27, at least in the six-month interval, according to the usage report.
“We’re safer and we’re just as effective as before,” Scopel said.
Responding ambulance crew members don’t know whether they are headed to a life-or-death seconds count emergency or a routine take-a-patient-up-for-testing call until after they tell dispatchers they are en route.
The blind start, Bubela told council before the program started, ensures ‘the crews will continue to get to the ambulances and leave the station in the same amount of time.”
The department tracks outcomes to ensure the program’s viability and reports it assists crew members as well.
The El Campo EMS administration has been invited to share their findings with other departments.
“When you develop something that has the potential to save lives, it would be foolish not to share that information to help save more lives,” Scopel said.
The program will be back before council at its one-year anniversary.
“We’re proud of the job you do,” District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. told the department leaders during the session.
