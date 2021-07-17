South Street Cottages developers have the West Loop project on the fast track, putting their replat before Planning & Zoning Commission Wednesday.
El Campo City Council approved a zoning change for the five-acre, 17-home development in a 6-0 vote last week with District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez absent. The decision moved the land near the South Street intersection with the West Loop from General Commercial (C-2) to Light Commercial (C-1).
The plat plan has been given one vote of support already.
“Staff recommends approval of the replat South Street Cottages Street Subdivision,” Planning Director Jai McBride said.
Located behind the El Campo Bowling Center, 806 West Loop, and adjacent to the pending Creekside Apartments, the development will be roughly across the street from White Wing Estates, the rental modular home development opened by Cuarto Strack.
The South Street Cottages are planned at 1,400 to 1,700 square feet priced between $220,000 to $280,000. The neighborhood is designed to have a Homeowners’ Association to set and enforce residential standards.
Should the P&Z approve the replat for South Street Cottages, it will still have to go before city council for final acceptance.
The P&Z Commission meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 in City Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
