Nothing’s more relaxing than a day on the lake, and the residents at El Campo’s All The Little Things Count Day-Hab and employees at Second-Time Resale Shop around got to enjoy a day on the water as the weather cools off.
The coordinators at the day-hab and the resale shop made a day at a Crescent pond with for their residents: fishing, snacking and playing with some animals on the property of Billie and Carrie Drapela.
“We wanted to do something special for the folks while the weather is nice. It’ll be kind of a reward. It’s really the first time for us (to do something like this). We had a brainstorm about how the Drapela’s had such a nice pond,” Chairman Becky Chomout said, adding “Our folks (were) excited, they (couldn’t) wait to see the pond and have fun.”
The group of between 20-30 showed up between 10-11 a.m. as the beginning of their day-off to enjoy the sunshine and catch some of the fish, as well as enjoy a fried chicken picnic with potato salad as the day got warmer and closer to lunch.
While a peaceful day, the biggest hurdle was battling the wind that threatened to blow the assembled cookies, crackers and table cloths right into the lake. After the coverings were anchored by several vigorous rolls of clear tape, snack time began with dozens of cookies, keeping everyone topped up before lunchtime.
With the sun shining, staying hydrated was aided with water bottles a-plenty for the residents as helpers baited hooks and strung lines for the eager fishermen.
Everyone was ready to pull up big stocked perch, catfish and bass from the clear-teal water.
It wasn’t long into the trip when the first fish came out on a line, a two-foot catfish caught on a piece of bacon to the delight of everyone present.
The catch got the attention of everyone involved as fishermen and the pond owner came to appreciate the fish that was drawn from the murky depths.
This party was enabled by the generosity of the Drapela’s, letting their old co-workers use the pond as a meeting place for several institutions and groups.
“We started inviting people out here with the scouts and their meetings, we wanted to get more involved. My wife, Carrie, worked with these folks for 35 years and that’s how we got involved with (All The Little Things Count),” Billie Drapela said.
“It’s just so quiet and relaxing, I know they’ll enjoy the time.”
