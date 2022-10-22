Out For The Big One

Second Time Around Resale Shop employee Frank Bustamante casts his line, Friday trying to reel in a big one as both resale shop and day-hab residents take a day to enjoy food, fun and good company in Crescent.

Nothing’s more relaxing than a day on the lake, and the residents at El Campo’s All The Little Things Count Day-Hab and employees at Second-Time Resale Shop around got to enjoy a day on the water as the weather cools off.

The coordinators at the day-hab and the resale shop made a day at a Crescent pond with for their residents: fishing, snacking and playing with some animals on the property of Billie and Carrie Drapela.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.