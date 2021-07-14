An apparent drowning off FM 441 Tuesday afternoon is under investigation by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities have not yet identified the adult man found in a private property pond around a half mile south of the FM 1300 intersection with FM 441. The man appears to be in his 30s, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jim Staude told the newspaper Tuesday.
The scene was still an active investigation as of press time Tuesday.
El Campo’s firefighting volunteers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to provide assistance.
“Firefighters jumped into the water and were able to bring the person up,” El Campo Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
Swollen by recent rains, the pond was between 15 to 20 feet deep where the man was located.
“The patient had been under the water for about 20 minutes when he was pulled up,” El Campo EMS Director Weston Davis said.
No other injuries were reported.
Wharton County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Donna Wessels was reportedly summoned to the scene.
An autopsy was ordered for the case.
“Firefighters did a fantastic job helping EMS, they tried everything they could, but it’s just a sad situation,” George said.
Bystanders reported the drowning with at least one attempting a rescue before emergency responders arrived.
“It’s a reminder that if people are around bodies of water and they can’t swim, they need to have a life jacket on,” Davis said.
