Attendance for the Louise ISD April school board meeting is expected to meet the COVID-19 safety restrictions, so officials will meet in-person Monday night.
Only 10 people or less may be in the room for the meeting.
Main topics of discussion will be the district’s coronavirus response, summer facilities projects and student accident insurance.
Governor Greg Abbott decided on April 17 to keep Texas schools closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. The LISD board will discuss the district’s plans for April and May Monday night.
“We’re going to have to figure out what we’re going to do with graduation,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We’re looking forward to (the Texas Education Agency’s) guidance.”
The board will discuss which campus facilities need work over the summer, such as repairs, repainting or pressure washing. “I just want some ideas from the board,” Oliver said. “Anything that they see that ... ‘I wish you guys would do this or do that.’”
In March, the board discussed the district’s student accident insurance policy, which currently costs $12,772 annually and covers student accidents on campus. Discussion will continue Monday on whether the district will renew their current policy or pursue coverage with another company.
“If we need to go with a different company then we will,” Oliver said.
The LISD school board will meet at 7 p.m. April 20 at the Louise ISD building at 408 Second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.