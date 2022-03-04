El Campo ISD offers several options to train students and ready them for the job market.
Some have students signing up in droves. “Culinary, Auto Tech and Welding (classes fill up), always (fill up),” Career and Technical Education Director Todd Fuechec said.
Most CTE classes can only hold 15-20 students in each period for safety which limits the number of students in the programs.
Culinary Arts allows students to earn a food handlers certificate which is necessary if the student wants to work in the industry.
The culinary program enrolls between 150 and 160 students from freshmen onward annually, about 30 students test to receive the certification every year.
If a student wants to pursue welding, the Applied Ag program offers a structural steel welding certification through the American Welding Society.
The welding program offers Wharton County Junior College dual credit for students who want to continue their technical education.
Welding sits about 110 students in sophomore classes and above with 60 to 70 students testing for certification every year.
“Our Health Science program just had 100 percent (22) of its students pass their certification,” Fuechec said.
This program offers juniors and seniors students a chance to enter the medical field as a certified nurse aide. The school partners with El Campo Memorial Hospital which hired several graduates.
ECISD also offers certifications in cosmetology, business software, carpentry, plant science and as a teacher’s aide.
“Our mission is to prepare kids for a successful life outside college, to give them the skills to succeed,” Fuechec said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.