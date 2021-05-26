The El Campo American Legion Post 251’s Memorial Day observance will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Legion Hall on Armory Road.
The event will feature the former executive director of the Houston Holocaust Museum as the keynote speaker. Susan Myers retired from the museum after 15 years there and is currently the president of the Association of Holocaust Organizations – an international group dedicated to education, remembrance and research.
Myers is from Hallettsville and is a former teacher for Boling and Van Vleck ISDs. She is also an executive director for the Blinn College Foundation, Blinn College alumni and friends association in Brenham.
The Legion program will include a roll call for Post 251 veterans who died in the past year in addition to traditional honors for those who gave their lives in combat. Wreaths will be placed on a symbolic grave and a ceremonial chair set aside for those missing in action.
Taps will sound and a 21-gun salute will be offered as part of the program.
Also participating in the observance will be El Campo 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
A light, free will meal will follow the observance. All are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.